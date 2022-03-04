Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Friday with 60s in sight

Cold air is going to move out today but we are stuck in the cool pool of air around Metro Detroit this Friday morning making it the coldest morning of the week and that’s nothing to celebrate in early March. Temperatures are in the middle teens to near 20 degrees under partly cloudy skies over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and we are lucky the winds are on the light side because it’s dangerously cold without a biting wind. So a little ice or frost on the windshield as you head out to warm up the car, and you’ll want the full Winter garb as you head out for that walk with the dog or stroll to the bus stop. The roads are in good shape other than our worsening pothole problems caused by our consistent freeze and thaw conditions which means they will get worse before they get better. Have a great Friday and a great weekend.

Sunrise is at 7:04 a.m.

Cloud cover acts as a blanket of insolation during the cold nights keeping temps from taking a deep and cold dive. Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough cloud cover overnight so our morning temps are bitter cold and Mother Nature’s timing is terrible today. Clouds will be rolling in but well after sunrise this Friday morning so we will need the sunglasses for that morning commute. Skies will become partly sunny throughout the late morning into our Friday afternoon here in Metro Detroit with high temps flirting with 40 degrees. That would warm us near our climatological average or norm for early March and that is just fine after highs struggled to warm past freezing Thursday. Winds will be light from the SSE 5-10mph which means the air will be coming off of the big lakes keeping east siders a touch cooler in the mid to upper 30s today. It will be a dry day Friday and mild to warm air is moving in tonight which means it will be quite pleasant if you have plans without any concern for rain or snow today, tonight, or tomorrow.

SUNSET: 6:27 PM

The Weekend

That warmer air will be a thing of beauty here in Pure Michigan this weekend. The cloud cover will be the variable for high temps Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, computer model data has our afternoon highs in the mid 50s or warmer. With a little less cloud cover which is possible, we very well may be in upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the first half of the weekend. This is the day to get out and enjoy an early taste of Spring a couple of weeks ahead of the Vernal Equinox which is the official start of Spring at 11:33am Sunday March 20th, 2022. It will be a great day for a family bike ride and an evening barbeque for dinner. The winds are going to be on the light side SSE 5-13mph and we should get some filtered afternoon sun before the clouds thicken Saturday night.

Rain arrives early Sunday morning before sunrise and it will likely be wet through the lunch hour before we see some sun and enjoy a few hours of the 60s. Yes, we will be near record high temps both Saturday and Sunday if the forecast holds true to form. In addition to morning rain, winds will be a big part of our Sunday story SW 15-30 mph. Winds will be gusting 40-50mph at times which has us watching for sporadic power outages and some challenges driving.

Next Week

More rain on Monday but colder air will be right on the heels of our Sunday 60s, so rain will become a wintry mix late in the day with steady snow possible Monday night into early Tuesday. It’s still four or five days away but the snow computer models show the possibility of accumulating snow into early Tuesday so stay tuned as snow models are hinting at 1-3″ by Tuesday morning. Again, it is officially Winter for another couple of weeks.

