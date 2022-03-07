Metro Detroit weather: A Mix Of Winter & Spring Monday

Many of us are waking up to a cold rain or a wintry mix this Monday morning but the precipitation is mostly snow north of M 59 and I-69 bringing a little reminder that it is Winter for a couple of weeks still. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lapeer, Genesee, Sanilac, Tuscola, and Huron counties until 4 p.m. today. Those counties have a better chance for 2-5″ of accumulating snow with the heaviest bands between 4am and 8am during the morning commute. Be advised that the roads up north will be hazardous as long as the snow falls, while the rest of us will have a very inconvenient and slippery Monday morning commute mainly in the rain and some snow trying to mix in with temps in the low to mid 30s as we try to get going for this work and school week. Be extra careful as the slower drive will make it a longer drive to get where you’re going.

SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

The morning moisture should remain rain south of I-94 and after 7-8am, we will see parts of Metro Detroit getting that wintry mix and snow that will struggle to stick given the rain and temps just above freezing. Some parts of Metro Detroit could see a coating to nearly an inch of new snow this Monday morning and we should get a dry midday break before another chance of snow arrives late afternoon. Temperatures are going to stay in the mid 30s all day and the winds will pick up at times ENE 7-14 gusting 20-25mph at times creating a tough and cold feel to the air.

The second wave of snow possible in the mid to late afternoon from the northwest to southeast, and most of that snow will try and move back into our North Zone after accumulating morning snow in that area. Again, it could be a rough go of it on the roads up north for the evening drive. Scattered snow showers for the majority of Metro Detroit later this afternoon and early evening before temperatures begin to tumble.

SUNSET: 6:31 PM

There will be a very rare lull in our early March weather starting tomorrow through most of the work and school week ahead. Morning lows will be on the chilly side in the mid 20s which means we’re back to scraping frost and ice off of our windshields and you’ll need a little extra time to warm the car if you park outside. We will see mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy and our high temperatures will be in the neighborhood of 40F. We do get a little bit of help from a breeze trying to bring mild air back to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario SW 5-15mph.

Wednesday looks like nearly a carbon copy of Tuesday with mid 20s to low or even mid 40s and a southwest breeze 5-12mph. We will see a good deal of sunshine on Hump Day here making it the pick day of the week to get out for that walk or bike ride. Thursday looks very similar but we start to build some cloud cover during the afternoon which may keep highs in the upper 30s to near 40F, but we think it’s going to be on the warmer side with enough sun taking us back to the mid 40s.

Friday is the day of change as a tricky March Snow Storm moves in by the late morning and/or early afternoon. This may begin as a rain and snow mix but it looks to become all snow and lay down 1-2″ of new snow to end the work and school meek making it more difficult during that evening drive. And, more difficult for those of you trying to get out of town for the weekend because the snow will get an encore on Saturday and we may see some serious snow accumulating according to model data early in the week.

