Expect snow in Metro Detroit by the end of the week

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

After a gorgeous afternoon, this evening will be lovely. It remains dry with a seasonable chill in the air and no weather worries to slow you down on the roads.

Tuesday night becomes colder. Wednesday and the next day will be great “car wash” days. As we get ready to “spring forward” this weekend, there is some snow by the end of this week.

Tuesday evening is mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures are in the 30s. It will be dry for hockey fans driving to the Red Wings game. They host the Phoenix Coyotes, and the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Sunset is at 6:32 p.m. ET.

After the hockey game, it gets colder with some clearing. Pets need to remain indoors. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens by dawn.

Rest of week

Wednesday will be a pleasant day with temps above average. Highs near 45 degrees with skies going from mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Thursday will go from partly sunny to mostly cloudy with cool conditions. Afternoon temps will be in the low and mid 40s.

A cold front approaches Friday. Snow showers are possible, and daytime temps reach the low 40s. It’s to early to have a confident read on measurable snow. For now, a trace to 2 inches are possible. Please, keep in mind this could change.

The arrival of colder air this weekend is more certain. Saturday’s temps will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Scattered flurries and light snow showers are possible.

We “Spring Forward” 1 hour for Daylight Saving Time (no “S”). Remember to change the batteries in all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

