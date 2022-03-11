Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow and a slippery drive

Snow showers are going to continue this morning around Metro Detroit with some of the heavier snow coming down in Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb Counties this Friday morning. There are also some dry slots or areas where the snow is taking breaks like we have seen down in Monroe County but plan on a slow and slippery start to your day and your commute if you are hitting the roads. Temps are in the mid and upper 20s which keeps the threat for ice or slick spots all over the place especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses so be a little extra careful please! The snow won’t even reach one inch for most of Metro Detroit this morning but there are those areas north and west of Downtown Detroit where we could see slightly more than one inch of snow through the morning.

Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m.

Snow showers will be more on than off all morning with occasional breaks in the action as our temps warm very gradually into the mid and even upper 30s for some. That means we may see a little light rain mixing in with snow showers as we hit the late morning and early afternoon. Most of the snow will fall during the early morning but we will see some snow showers mixing with light rain here and there all afternoon. If there’s any moisture left, the mix will switch back to all snow again late afternoon and early evening which makes this a big nuisance all day long from the morning commute to trips to and from schools, and your errand running throughout this Finally Friday.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:35 p.m.

Snow showers will still be possible this evening and later tonight as a strong cold front passes over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing in a brief arctic chill late tonight and all day tomorrow. Snow showers will taper off after 1-2 a.m. and then the cold pours in creating some icy spots if you have plans to hit the roads early tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid and upper teens, and we will have single digit wind chills for most of your Saturday morning. Skies become partly sunny Saturday with highs only in the mid to upper 20s and a biting wind NW 15-25mph. Again, it’s a brief arctic chill as the winds will shift directions and drive the cold air back to the north.

So, there will be some snowflakes around Sunday morning as warmer air is moving over the cold air from Saturday and that means the roads will once again be slippery in spots if you’re traveling to or from the cabin, lake house, or church. We do get some relief after scattered morning snow showers and that means we will see highs take off into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies and a stiff breeze SW 10-20mph. That breeze is trying to warm us but it will feel very chilly as you head out and about.

Ad

A bonified warm-up will be with us all of next week! Yes, highs will hit the 50s Monday under partly sunny skies and still a bit of a breeze SW 10-20mph. There is a chance for some light rain Monday night into Tuesday morning and more cloud cover Tuesday may keep highs just shy of 50 degrees but it will be close. Then, we hit the mid 50s Wednesday under partly sunny skies, and a shot at 60 degrees on Thursday which is St. Patrick’s Day. Could we be so lucky? Stay tuned!

Try the Local4Casters App if you haven’t already and see how helpful it is for you when dealing with our everchanging weather. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android