Anniversary of Dexter tornado happened 10 years ago today

Ten years ago today, one of our area’s most notorious tornadoes touched down. It was an officially rated EF3 tornado that did significant damage in Dexter. That tornado was an unusual one in that the twister’s forward speed was so slow. The Dexter tornado only traveled around seven-and-a-half miles in thirty-five to forty minutes. That meant that structures impacted by the tornado experienced those winds for a longer period of time than with a tornado traveling at a more typical speed. In fact, the tornado’s strength was more likely EF2, but because of the extended exposure, the damage ended up being EF3. So, the National Weather Service had no choice but to rate it an EF3 tornado, since the rating is based upon the damage caused.

DETROIT – Ten years ago today (March 15), one of our area’s most notorious tornadoes touched down.

It was an officially rated EF3 tornado that did significant damage in Dexter.

That tornado was an unusual one in that the twister’s forward speed was so slow. The Dexter tornado only traveled around seven-and-a-half miles in 35-40 minutes. That meant that structures impacted by the tornado experienced those winds for a more extended period of time than with a tornado traveling at a more typical speed.

In fact, the tornado’s strength was more likely EF2, but the damage ended up being EF3 because of the extended exposure. So, the National Weather Service had no choice but to rate it an EF3 tornado since the rating is based upon the damage caused.

Ad

Chuck Gaidica and I were on the air for nearly three consecutive hours, and our work earned us Emmys as we swept the weather categories that year.

And even back then, you trusted Local 4 more than any other station. More people were watching Local 4 than nearly all of the other local news stations combined when our coverage ended.