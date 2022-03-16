Metro Detroit weather: Surge of warm air; rain showers possible next 2 days

DETROIT – Warmer air surging in has pushed afternoon temperatures into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) in some parts of Metro Detroit, with spots in Lenawee and Monroe counties even approaching 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

The only exceptions are those of you north of Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron, where the wind coming off cold water is keeping you much cooler. For example, while Detroit Metro Airport and Ann Arbor were at 63 degrees (17 degrees Celsius) at 3 p.m., Grosse Ile and Mount Clemens were at 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) and 48 degrees (9 degrees Celsius), respectively.

We’ll have mostly clear skies overnight, with some patchy fog possible, but not nearly as widespread as what we woke up to Wednesday morning. Lows should drop into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), with a generally south wind at 2-5 mph.

Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:41 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. Thursday is the first day since last fall that we’ve had more than 12 hours of daylight!

Ad

Mostly sunny Thursday morning, with any patchy fog dissipating pretty quickly during the morning hours, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon and mostly cloudy by Thursday evening, with a spotty evening shower possible.

Highs should hit the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) in many places away from the cold lakes, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see some in our South Zone hit 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)! South-southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a few rain showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Scattered light showers are possible throughout the day on Friday, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Rain increases overnight Friday night, and may even become heavy for a bit. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Put simply, Saturday won’t be a very nice day. It’ll be breezy and chilly, with rain showers throughout the day into the evening. Total rainfall from Friday night through Saturday night will be between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch south of 8 Mile Road, between a half-inch and 1 inch between 8 Mile Road and I-69, and less than a half-inch north of I-69. Highs Saturday should only reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Sunday may start partly cloudy, but then become mostly sunny, with highs rebounding into the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Monday still looks nice, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Weather links