Metro Detroit weather: Clouds, showers likely after beautiful St. Patrick’s Day

DETROIT – What a day! We don’t get many St. Patrick’s Days like this.

Average highs this time of year are in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), which puts afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) in remarkable perspective.

Naturally, as I’ve explained over the past few days, the lakes are very cold this time of year, so if you’re in an area where the wind was bringing in that air off of Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron, then you know that you haven’t shared in the wealth, as it was significantly colder for you.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, and a spotty shower cannot be ruled out, although more of us will remain dry. Temps will drop into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with wind shifting to the north at 4-8 mph.

Thursday’s sunset is at 7:42 p.m., and Friday’s sunrise is at 7:40 a.m.

We’ll see more clouds than sun for the first half of our Finally Friday, then clouds increase during the afternoon and shower chances increase, as well, by evening. Get ready for cooler highs only near 50 degrees (9 to 11 degrees Celsius).

A band of heavier, steady rain crosses the area Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

We’ll have showers around the area Saturday, though there could be some breaks. Keep an eye on this with our app’s real-time radar. Highs should reach the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Rain tapers off by late Saturday night, with lows in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius) If you’re out late Saturday night, you may even see some wet snowflakes mix in, but don’t look for any meaningful impact.

Sunday will probably start cloudy, but drier air moving in will scour out those clouds and, by afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go along with highs in the mid-50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius). This is definitely the better of the two weekend days.

Monday is now more of a question mark than how things looked earlier in the week. Clouds should increase, and there’s a small shower chance -- especially later in the day. Highs, however, remain in the mid-50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

