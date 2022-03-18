Metro Detroit weather: Cooler Friday with rain

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!

Friday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Overcast skies will put a cap on temperatures and keep them near or below 50 degrees most of the time.

Scattered rain showers will ebb and flow, dancing from west to east across the region. They will come together to form a shield of light rain as the sun slowly descends in the west.

Friday evening will be wet and chilly with temperatures in the low and middle 40s.

Today’s sunset is at 7:43 p.m.

Friday night will be cloudy and chilly with rain. Travelers must remain alert on wet roads. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Winter’s final days

Winter 2022′s final Friday ends, and its final Saturday begins with the same conditions. It will be damp and chilly for the first half of the weekend. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Spring officially beings at 11:33 a.m. ET on Sunday with the vernal equinox. Skies will be brighter and temperatures will climb higher. It will be mild with highs in the middle 50s.

Next week preview

Monday is the first full day of spring, and it will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday has a chance of showers, and it will become chillier again. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be damp, slick and chilly. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 40s.

