Rain moving into Metro Detroit on Friday and next week -- here’s when and how much to expect

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 18, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain moving in
- Rain moves in Friday evening just before sunset, from south to north.
- At times in the evening and night, the rain will be heavy. We may even get a few rumbles of thunder.
- Scattered showers continue overnight and through Saturday.
- Saturday night, as the precipitation comes to an end, temperatures drop close enough to freezing that a couple of wet snowflakes may mix in before ending.
- In all, a solid half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall can be expected for most of us, but areas south of I-94 in our South Zone could be over 1 inch.
Monday rain chance
- A bit of a question mark surrounds this rain chance, but with a weak front nearby, there is the chance for some rain Monday.
- It looks like most of it will be just to our north if it does happen, but it’s a close call.
More rain later next week
- It’s still looking like a firm chance for rain Wednesday. Some of the rain may get here late Tuesday night, but the majority falls on Wednesday. It’s also going to be pretty windy on Wednesday.
- A few showers look to hang around Thursday, but they will be more scattered in nature.
Spring starts this weekend
- The spring equinox is at 11:33 a.m. Sunday (March 20).