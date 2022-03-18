45º

Weather

Rain moving into Metro Detroit on Friday and next week -- here’s when and how much to expect

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
Rain on a window.

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 18, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Rain moving in

  • Rain moves in Friday evening just before sunset, from south to north.
  • At times in the evening and night, the rain will be heavy. We may even get a few rumbles of thunder.
  • Scattered showers continue overnight and through Saturday.
  • Saturday night, as the precipitation comes to an end, temperatures drop close enough to freezing that a couple of wet snowflakes may mix in before ending.
  • In all, a solid half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall can be expected for most of us, but areas south of I-94 in our South Zone could be over 1 inch.

Monday rain chance

  • A bit of a question mark surrounds this rain chance, but with a weak front nearby, there is the chance for some rain Monday.
  • It looks like most of it will be just to our north if it does happen, but it’s a close call.

More rain later next week

  • It’s still looking like a firm chance for rain Wednesday. Some of the rain may get here late Tuesday night, but the majority falls on Wednesday. It’s also going to be pretty windy on Wednesday.
  • A few showers look to hang around Thursday, but they will be more scattered in nature.

Spring starts this weekend

  • The spring equinox is at 11:33 a.m. Sunday (March 20).

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter