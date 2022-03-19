Metro Detroit weather: Soggy, chilly on winter’s final day

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, and the last day of astronomical winter, Detroit!

Today will be wet, murky and chilly. Showers become more scattered as it becomes colder tonight. Just in time for the beginning of spring, brighter and milder weather arrives Sunday and the day after. Cooler, damp weather comes by the middle of next week.

Saturday afternoon will have scattered showers and it will remain chilly. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees, give or take a degree or two. Visibility remains low, especially in the early afternoon. Remember to slow down and use low beams while driving through foggy areas.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. By then, nearly an inch of rain will have fallen throughout the region since Friday.

Today’s sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Showers will become wider and even more widely scattered Saturday night. It will still be chilly with overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s.

Spring begins!

Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m. Sunday with the vernal equinox.

The skies will open up and sunshine will rain down for the last few hours of winter. The first few hours of spring will be mostly sunny and milder. Sunday afternoon temperatures reach the middle 50s.

Rain returns next week

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 60°F.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain arriving late. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with rain showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be near 50°F.

