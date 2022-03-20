Metro Detroit weather: Cool then mild first day of spring

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and the first day of spring, Motown.

The day starts off feeling a little like winter. Overnight rain will leave wet conditions on the roads, but it will dry out quickly as the sun rises. After a cold start, it becomes milder in the afternoon. Sunshine returns today and is here again on Monday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:37 a.m.

Sunday morning will start with mostly cloudy skies and wet conditions on roads and sidewalks. Much of the rain from yesterday and overnight will be leaving by breakfast time.

Temperatures start off on the cold side in the lower middle 30s. Some temperatures will be near the freezing mark near M-59 and northward. In those locations, there may be ice, but only in isolated spots.

Partly cloudy skies become brighter in the late morning and by Sunday afternoon. It will also become milder, feeling more like spring with highs in the middle 50s.

Spring begins with the vernal equinox at 11:33 a.m. That is when the sun is directly over the equator.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

Sunday evening will be clear and cool. Dinnertime temperatures will be near 50°F.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Cloudy, rainy week

Monday will be mostly-to-partly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Tuesday will become cloudier with rain showers arriving. It will be chillier with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s. Closer to Hall Road and into the thumb, there is a chance of snow mixing with rain.

Wednesday will be cool and wet with cloudy skies. Rain is likely with highs just above 50°F.

There’s a chance of rain showers on Thursday. It will be cool again with highs near 50°F.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier and chilly. Each day will have high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.