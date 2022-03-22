Metro Detroit weather: Cooler with rounds of rain coming

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! We are in pretty good shape as we get going today with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. The roads are in great shape or at least they are dry as we get going and that will likely not be the case for the evening drive later today. It does feel a few degrees cooler with a light east breeze but dress for temps in the lower 30s as you head out, grab the umbrella, and prepare for a cooler Tuesday afternoon due to the thicker clouds and rain later.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

We may see some faint cloud breaks this morning leading to a few glimpses of patchy blue skies, but the clouds will increase and thicken throughout the morning as a rain maker tries to move our way. We will see highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few isolated neighborhoods hitting 50 degrees today and those winds will pick up a bit later ESE 5-15mph keeping the wind chills in the upper 30s to low 40s. The dry air over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will try to win the battle over the rain as it moves into Metro Detroit from the south and southwest. We will see some showers hitting our South Zone through the mid to late morning while most of us won’t see a drip until later this afternoon. We should expect rain showers to increase through the mid and late afternoon, but the heavier rain bands won’t likely move in until after the sun sets.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

The heaviest rain of the week will move in after 8 p.m. and we will be wet all night and overnight with a half an inch of new rain possible and a tricky morning drive for one and all on Wednesday. The heavier showers will taper off around 6 or 7 a.m. with scattered, lighter showers around during the actual morning drive. We will then see a dry slot take over for a periods tomorrow morning which means will should see a decent break from the rain during the mid morning through the early afternoon before more wet weather moves in. Not only rain showers, but a better chance for thundershowers tomorrow after 2 p.m. again moving in from the south and southwest with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday and breezy conditions at times ESE 10-20 mph.

We will see more showers on and off Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and we will likely see an average of about an inch of new rain starting later today through early Thursday. Most of Thursday looks dry or at least dryer because we will see a few scattered afternoon showers moving through our area with lows in the lower 40s, and highs near 50 degrees or slightly warmer. We will see another wave of wet weather moving at us on Friday bringing scattered showers in the afternoon and temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s. This batch of wet weather is coming from the north and northwest with cooler air and it may lead to a few snow showers Friday night and Saturday morning. Heads up!

The Weekend

Most of this coming weekend looks cooler and brighter but we will have to be patient on Saturday as we start with a morning wintry mix and then only partly sunny skies with temps in the lower 30s early and lower 40s in the afternoon. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday look beautiful with tons of sunshine and cool lower 40s on Sunday will warm into the low to mid 40s Monday and closer to 50 degrees again by Tuesday.

