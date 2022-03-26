Metro Detroit weather: Chilly evening, much colder Saturday night and Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Saturday evening remains cloudy and chilly with a few snow showers. As the sun sets, more snow is possible, and the temperature declines. After frigid, breezy conditions overnight, Sunday will be colder than Saturday with a bit more sunshine. Colder than average weather remains Monday. Temperatures rise by mid-week, next week, with more precipitation on the way.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers developing and streaming from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will fall through the 30s to the upper 20s by midnight.

Saturday’s sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and very cold. Record lows this time of year are in the single digits. The mercury will not fall quite that low, but it will feel that frigid with wind chills. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Cold Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Next week preview

We’ll experience winter-like cold Monday under sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow arrives Tuesday night and changes to rain showers Wednesday. Temperatures will rise from near 30 degrees in the morning to the middle 50s in the afternoon.

Thursday will be rainy and milder. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A rain-snow mix is possible Friday with chillier air. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

