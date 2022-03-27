Warming up? What weather to expect next week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening remains colder than average with clouds overhead and scattered flurries north. Tonight will be frigid with clearer skies. Monday will be chilly with a bit more sun. Higher temps arrive mid-week after and during icy and wet weather.

Sunday evening will be fair and very cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s at dinner time.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with cloudier skies in our North Zone (closer to I-69) with scattered flurries.

Sunday night becomes frigid under fair skies. Overnight lows be in the lower middle teens. Wind chills will approach the single digits once again.

Many students will be on spring break and will not have to endure a super cold morning at the bus stop. Anyone working or going to work outdoors will need to bundle up again.

Monday and Tuesday

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Eyes will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Tuesday goes from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will not be as cold. Afternoon temperatures reach 40°F.

Ad

Tuesday night into Wednesday, more precipitation is on the way. Freezing rain will mix with rain and even some light snow before daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday

Wednesday starts with temperatures around freezing and slippery conditions with a mixture of ice and snow. By midday much of it will be melting because temperatures skyrocket. Daytime temps reach the middle and upper 50s with rain showers.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, rainy and mild. High temperatures reach 60°F.

The area of low pressure giving us a mixed bag of snow ice and wetness be leaving Friday. It ends with rain and a parting shot of snow before the day is over. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Weekend outlook

Saturday become sunnier. Temperatures try to get closer to average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: