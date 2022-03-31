Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory with temps going the wrong way

DETROIT – Rain moved into Metro Detroit late last night and early this morning and some of those spotty downpours are still alive on Storm Tracker 4 this Thursday morning. It’s all rain with no concern for snow or ice due to the mild air still in place which means it’s mainly in the 50s to low 60s as we get going today. Showers will be more of a nuisance for the first part of the morning drive slowed and slippery through 7-8 a.m. You’ll only need the umbrella and windshield wipers this morning as the rain will be tapering off by sunrise. Keep a good windbreaker handy as gusty winds will become the story of the day around here. Batten down the hatches, which is to say, do what you can before you leave home to make sure nothing gets blown away today and the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Metro Detroit until 2pm today.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m.

The peak wind gusts will be from 6 a.m. to noon and those gusts will be 40-50mph causing tricky travel and sporadic power outages as weakened tree limbs and power lines could be impacted. It’s always a good idea to keep our phones, laptops, and devices full charged just in case. After some morning rain showers in these mild temps, we will not see normal warming through the day as highs will have already been hit earlier in the morning. A cold front brought gusty winds, rain showers, and the cooler air all day leading to temps in the upper 40s by the end of the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy all day with some patches of blue skies in downright blustery conditions. Those winds SW 15-25 will still be gusting 20-35mph at times after the Wind Advisory expires at 2 p.m. today.

Sunset is at 7:58 p.m.

There’s another cold front blowing through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario later tonight and overnight bringing back a quick reminder that we are not that far removed from Winter. We will see scattered snow showers early Friday morning and we could see a light dusting of snow on grassy surfaces before sunrise and another slippery commute. Metro Detroit seems to be a target this week for nuisance and disruptive weather during our morning commutes. Most of your Friday will be on the dry side with morning temps near freezing, and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s in breezy conditions W 7-17 gusting 20-30mph at times.

A chilly start to our Saturday with morning temps mainly in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Again, most of Saturday looks dry until the evening hours. We should expect partly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees before some light rain chances Saturday evening. This will likely linger into early Sunday and some light snow may mix in with temps falling into the mid 30s. Sunday shower chances are on the light side with spotty rain late morning and early afternoon before we dry for the bulk of the afternoon as highs reach for the mid 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week from the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday, to the 60s possible Wednesday.

Spring shower chances exist too, especially late Monday and early Tuesday, and again on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Stay tuned because our model data also hints at some cold air returning for the end of the week next week which means we may not be done with the snow. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

