Metro Detroit weather: Few rain, snow showers continue to fall overnight

DETROIT – A few rain and snow showers continue to fall through the overnight period, but should be tapering down as we get closer to 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.

Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s. While most areas stay above freezing, a few spots may hit or even dip below the freezing mark, leaving open the possibility of a few slick spots early Sunday.

The rest of your Sunday features more dry time with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. A few spotty showers will be around in the afternoon and evening, but these will be few and far between.

Another impactful weather-maker moves in Monday and gives way to more rain. Areas along and north of M-59 could even see a wintry mix as temperatures will again be cold enough to support that from time to time. But worth noting that most of what falls with this system is just rain.

The active weather continues through the week with more rain chances Wednesday through Friday, maybe even lingering into Saturday morning. The best chance comes Wednesday with widespread rain and gusty winds. The rain that’ll be around Thursday and Friday will be more scattered in nature, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrellas handy if you’re going to be out.

Friday is a day that we’re going to keep a close eye on as it is opening day for the Tigers at Comerica Park. While some changes are certainly possible in the forecast, it’s safe to say that it will be cool, breezy and there will be a few showers around at times to dodge.