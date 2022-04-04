Metro Detroit weather: Rainfall possible nearly every day this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 4, 2022.
Rain rest of Monday
- Widespread rain/snow is exiting Monday afternoon, but with an area of low pressure still set to move through in the evening, a few more scattered showers are looking likely, at times, through midnight.
Fog Monday night
- While we dry out overnight, we’re looking to see some fog build in.
- This fog could be dense in spots, so extra time on your Tuesday morning drive is a good idea.
More rain/wind later this week
- This active weather week continues with more rain Wednesday, a few showers at times Thursday, and scattered rain Friday.
- On top of the rain, it’s going to be breezy Wednesday through Friday of this week, with winds gusting over 35 mph.
Opening Day
- The chance for rain hangs with us through Friday, and this will likely impact Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers.
- Temperatures for the game will be in the 40s, but with gusty winds, it’ll feel more like the 30s.
- On top of that, a few scattered showers are expected through the day Friday.
Greatest temperature rise anniversary
- Monday is the anniversary of the greatest single-day temperature rise in Detroit history.
- Back on April 4, 1977, the temperature climbed 51 degrees -- from 35° to 86°.
Anniversary of biggest snow storm in Detroit history
- The anniversary of the biggest snow storm in Detroit’s history is Wednesday (April 6). On that day, 24.5 inches of snow fell.