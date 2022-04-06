46º

Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues rest of week, including Opening Day

Patchy fog returns overnight

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Rain on a window. (KPRC 2)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 6, 2022.

Rain Wednesday

  • Rain continues to fall Wednesday afternoon, and it should be all but gone by around 8 p.m. We’ll see more clearing as the rain ends.
  • There could be some patchy fog overnight to watch out for, as well.

Few showers Thursday, Friday

  • An influence of low pressure keeps scattered shower chances around Thursday and Friday.
  • There may even be a few snowflakes early Saturday, but the chance for precipitation that day appears to be going down.

Breezy winds

  • Winds stay breezy through Friday, with wind gusts over 25 mph, at times.

· Opening Day

  • If you’re planning to go to Comerica Park for Opening Day, plan on it being cool and breezy, with some rain.
  • Temperatures will be in the lower 40s for the tailgate and rise to the upper 40s by the end of the game.
  • A few sprinkles will be around in the morning, but rain becomes more scattered through the afternoon.
  • Winds will be on the breezy side, with the gustiest winds coming later in the afternoon, over 20 mph.

Anniversary of biggest snow storm in Detroit history

  • The anniversary of the biggest snow storm in Detroit history is Wednesday.
  • On this day in 1886, 24.5 inches of snow fell.

Daylight over 13 hours

  • We will have over 13 hours of daylight Thursday (April 7).

Average last measurable snow

  • The date in which we average our last measurable snow (a tenth of an inch or more) is Thursday (April 7).
