Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues rest of week, including Opening Day

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 6, 2022.

There could be some patchy fog overnight to watch out for, as well.

Rain continues to fall Wednesday afternoon, and it should be all but gone by around 8 p.m. We’ll see more clearing as the rain ends.

There may even be a few snowflakes early Saturday, but the chance for precipitation that day appears to be going down.

An influence of low pressure keeps scattered shower chances around Thursday and Friday.

Winds stay breezy through Friday, with wind gusts over 25 mph, at times.

· Opening Day

If you’re planning to go to Comerica Park for Opening Day, plan on it being cool and breezy, with some rain.

Temperatures will be in the lower 40s for the tailgate and rise to the upper 40s by the end of the game.

A few sprinkles will be around in the morning, but rain becomes more scattered through the afternoon.