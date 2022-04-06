Metro Detroit weather: Wettest day of the week -- and maybe the warmest

DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!

We will see a pretty steady offering of rain today with highs climbing into the mid and upper 50s to near 60 degrees later this afternoon. That is a tall order due to the clouds and rain.

The winds will try to steer warmer air into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario throughout the day today, and that will certainly help, with winds moving SE/SW at 7-15 mph.

We will get a brief break or two with the showers in the late morning and early afternoon, but the showers will get a bit heavier and will be more widespread through the afternoon. Showers will taper off before sunset, and we may end the day with a hint of sunshine between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

When all is said and done, we will likely see a quarter to a half-inch of fresh rain today, so we need to check on those basements. These won’t be massive downpours or flooding rains, but the ground is still fairly impermeable, so that water is looking for a place to go and gravity means it tries to go down.

Today’s sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

Scattered showers likely Thursday

Thursday will be nice to start, but we should expect a semi-sloppy finish.

Morning temps will be in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees, and our skies will actually be mostly sunny through the later morning. Clouds will be pushing into Metro Detroit late Thursday morning and afternoon, with scattered showers ahead of a cool front. As a result, our high temperatures will only reach the mid-50s, ending a brief stretch of near 60 degree days.

Computer model data is split on those showers Thursday: The European model is keeping most of us mostly dry for most of the day, with just a few showers midday as that front approaches. Either way, don’t cancel your afternoon outdoor plans, but do keep an eye on the great interactive radar on our Local4Casters weather app, which will show you where any showers may be present.

Better looking Opening Day

Friday is a big day, and not just because it’s finally Friday.

After a short delay ... it’s time for the Detroit Tigers home opener at Comerica Park!

We’ve been tracking the threat for Friday showers for some time now, and the newest computer model data is not calling for worse and worse weather. Instead, we have a shot at hitting 50 degrees. We will have rain showers during the afternoon, and it’s a 1:10 p.m. first pitch at the ballpark, so grab your Tigers rain coat -- but don’t worry about any rainouts. The showers may not start until the second or third inning with a brief delay, but it won’t be a deluge, and we will get the game in.

Weekend preview

Saturday will start a bit gloomy with a wintry mix lingering in the morning, and then mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday looks better with sun and clouds and mid-50s before we begin a stretch of warmer 60s for most of next week.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.