Track radar: Widespread rain moving into Southeast Michigan

It’s going to be a rainy afternoon in Metro Detroit, as a large swath of the wet stuff moves through much of Southern Michigan on Wednesday.

Here’s more from Brandon Roux:

Showers will taper off before sunset, and we may end the day with a hint of sunshine between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

When all is said and done, we will likely see a quarter to a half-inch of fresh rain today, so we need to check on those basements. These won’t be massive downpours or flooding rains, but the ground is still fairly impermeable, so that water is looking for a place to go and gravity means it tries to go down.

