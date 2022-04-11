Metro Detroit weather: Storms pass, rain returns Monday night, but warm up coming

Some heavier showers look to be trending in our direction again later tonight and we could end up with a grand total of somewhere between a quarter and a half inch of rain through the early overnight.

DETROIT – We should see a decent amount of sunshine around Metro Detroit as we will be between two waves of wet weather and the clouds will surround the rain chances. So, mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunder early, a midday break with some sun, and more clouds through the late afternoon and evening as shower chances return.

Our next round of showers will move through our area from the west and southwest after 4-5pm and will likely be just plain scattered rain with high temps in the lower to mid 60s and a steady breeze SE/SW 7-13mph.

So, no more rumbles of thunder expected later, and no wild weather other than the rain shower chances as the kids get off the buses from school, as you run errands late, and as you or your family members drive home from work during the evening commute.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday

After some early morning showers on Tuesday, we are in for quite a pleasant Spring day here in all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s and the sunshine will help our high temps sail straight into the low and middle 60s. We may see a neighborhood or two hitting 70 degrees but probably areas away from the big lakes on the east side due to a wind off of those lakes SE 5-10mph. So we will have cooler lower 60s on the east side and some upper 60s or warmer west.

More wet weather is expected on Wednesday, but the timing isn’t exact on our computer model data. Most of the signs point to a mainly afternoon showers chance and high temperatures hitting the lower 70s before the rain arrives. But, rain it will. And it looks to be a pretty steady pouring of rain and isolated thundershowers late Wednesday through early Thursday morning. The winds will start cranking during that stretch too and it will be straight up blustery on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday and beyond

We will get back into the sunshine Thursday late morning and all afternoon with gusty breezes to near 30mph both days to end the work and school week. Friday looks mostly sunny too but highs will only warm into the mid and upper 50s both Thursday and Friday. More showers may be heading our way this weekend and we will keep you posted as we get a little closer.

