Metro Detroit weather: Storms looming; snow next week?

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 12, 2022.
Rain returns Tuesday
- Showers move in close to midnight Tuesday into Wednesday along a warm front, and they’ll push northeast through parts of the night.
- There may even be a few rumbles of thunder north of M-59, but no severe weather is expected.
Showers, storms Wednesday/early Thursday
- Two rounds of showers and storms are looking likely Wednesday -- the first in the afternoon, the second at night, closer to midnight.
- Both rounds could be strong to severe.
- The biggest threat for us will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding and damaging winds. While the hail and tornado threats are not as high, they can’t be ruled out.
- A few showers/storms will be around very early Thursday morning, but the daylight hours of Thursday look dry, cooler and windy.
Falling temperatures
- The peak of the mountain temperature-wise is Wednesday, in the lower 70s.
- By this weekend, highs are back in the lower 50s, even dropping to the upper 40s for highs Monday.
Snow next week?
- There’s still a good deal of discrepancy between long-range models for the solution early next week, but as of now, it appears there is a chance for a rain/snow mix both Monday and Tuesday.
- There’s still a lot to shake out between now and then, but at this point, it’s safe to say something will fall Monday and Tuesday.