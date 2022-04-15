Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory no longer in effect as gusts have ramped down

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – As expected, the wind gusts have wound down Thursday (April 14) evening. In fact, as of 10 p.m., most reporting stations have gusts below 30 mph. Detroit City Airport is the one exception, with a 41-mph gust between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight with a few sprinkles or spotty showers in the area that most of us won’t get and lows in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday evening’s sunset was at 8:14 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 6:53 a.m.

Good Friday

We’ll start our Good Friday with partial sunshine in spots, but clouds will increase and new computer model data just coming in suggests that showers will now develop during the morning. So keep the umbrella handy if you are going to services, doing some last-minute shopping for your holiday dinner, or heading to your Passover Seder. Highs should reach the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 14 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be another windy day with southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Showers should still be in the area (especially south of M-59) if you’re heading to a Passover Seder late Friday evening. Don’t let that Matza get wet. Showers will diminish overnight Friday night, with lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Easter weekend update

We should have some sunshine Saturday morning, possibly into the early afternoon, and then clouds will increase. It’ll be a breezy day with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday evening then skies clear after midnight. Before that happens, though, there’s a slight chance for some snow showers in the Thumb. It’ll be cold, with lows in the mid-to-upper-20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

It’ll be a bone-chilling start to Easter Sunday. You’ll need more than that Easter Bonnet if you’re heading to sunrise services. On the bright side, at least you don’t have to hard boil your eggs. Just leave them outside Saturday night, and they’ll freeze. Okay, don’t do that. Adding to the cold temperatures will be breezy conditions, although the wind should start to settle down for the afternoon. Fortunately, despite the cold air mass overhead, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, which will help get temperatures into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

I wish you a Happy Easter, a Happy Passover, and Ramadan Mubarak.

