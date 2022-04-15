Metro Detroit weather: Windy, wet and cool start to Easter weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Good Friday and Passover will be celebrated under overcast skies and wet conditions Friday (April 15) evening. Tonight becomes dryer and chillier. Easter weekend is looking brighter. Many of us will need our coats, hats, and gloves to stay warm.

Friday is cloudy and cool, with rain showers the rest of the day. Temperatures will float in the upper 40s and low 50s. Individuals and families just need to be careful on wet roads. Allow for extra time getting from point a to point B and always watch out for pedestrians.

Friday evening will be wet and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Keep allowing for extra stopping distance while driving by slowing down, especially on the highway.

Sunset is at 8:15 p.m.

Friday night goes from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as temperatures drop. Make sure your furnaces work with overnight lows in the lower middle 30s. It’s likely best to keep pets and potted plants indoors.

Saturday

Saturday will be sunnier in the morning and chilly. The afternoon becomes cloudier with scattered flurries possible along the I-69 corridor and The Thumb. Highs will be near 50°F or just a bit more.

Easter Sunday

Happy Easter, Sunday! Sunrise services will be cold temperatures starting in the 20s. Remember to bundle up for outdoor Easter egg hunts. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Next week

Clouds return with rain and showers Monday. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. The showers will consist of raindrops and even a few snowflakes.

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly. High will be in the upper 40s to near 50°F.

Wednesday will have sunshine with milder conditions. It will be more seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.

