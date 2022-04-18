Metro Detroit weather: Snow causes messy commute in Metro Detroit, but should taper down Monday evening

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m., Monday (April 18), for Macomb and Oakland Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m., Tuesday, for Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair Counties.

Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Snowy, slippery and treacherous are three words to describe weather and travel in and around Detroit, Southeast Michigan Monday. It will be snowy this afternoon and evening. Scattered snowflakes will still be around tonight and tomorrow morning. Melting occurs as early as tomorrow afternoon, and it really warms up the day after and the rest of this week.

Persistent snow showers dominate the scene with cold conditions for the rest of today. Be especially careful on-ramps, bridges, and overpasses. Many main streets and highways will be wet at first before becoming slushy or slick. Side streets and parking lots of sidewalks will be especially slippery for pedestrians and motorists. Remember to get back in the winter-safe driving mode by slowing down, creating plenty of distance between you and other vehicles, and giving world road crews a wide berth.

In terms of timing, snow will fall consistently through 6 p.m., with scattered snow possible afterward. Early Tuesday morning will have more widely scattered snow showers with a few bursts of heavy snow here and there.

Here is a breakdown of possible snow totals by the end of Monday:

Lenawee and Monroe Counties (our south zone): Up to one or two inches of snow.

Washtenaw and Wayne Counties (City of Detroit and south of 8 Mile Road and along I-94): Two inches of snow will be common, with some locations receiving three inches in Ann Arbor and northeastern Washtenaw County, northwestern Wayne County (Plymouth, Redford, Livonia) and closer to 8 Mile Road in Detroit).

Livingston County and Oakland and Macomb Counties North of 8 Mile and south of M-59/Hall Road: Two to three inches of snow. Some places will get nearly four inches.

Northern Oakland and Northern Macomb Counties to I-69 (southern Lapeer and central and southern St. Clair County): Three inches of snow will be common closer to M-59/Hall Road. Four inches of snow is possible closer to I-69.

Along I-69 and the Thumb: Three to six inches of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lapeer, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow. It will be colder with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. This means untreated roads and sidewalks will be slick for the overnight hours and for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Tuesday

Tuesday will have on and off snow showers for the first half of the day; The afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Highs will reach the lower-middle 40s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder; Highs will reach below and middle 50s. Rain showers are possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Thursday

Thursday becomes partly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle or upper 60s.

Friday

Friday will have scattered rain showers developing late. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will be much warmer; Each day will have temperatures in the 70s. There is a chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday.

