Metro Detroit weather: Waiting for wintry weather before we warm

We have had some scattered rain and snow showers here in Metro Detroit overnight and the roads are a little bit slippery in spots as temperatures slowly drop from the mid to lower 30s near freezing as you head out and about. There is also a breeze that will be picking up keeping wind chills in the 20s making it another day for the winter coat, hats, and gloves if you plan on spending any time outdoors catching a bus or walking the dog… bundle up! A few spotty rain and snow showers are still moving through Metro Detroit this morning which will make for some slick spots on the roads in those spots that see a little wintry weather. These mainly snow showers will be hit or miss as you hit the roads.

SUNRISE: 6:46 A.M.

Snow showers brought 1-3″ of snow to Metro Detroit Monday including record snow of 2.3″ at Detroit Metro Airport, and there are a few neighborhoods that could get another dusting this morning with these lake enhanced snow showers. Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast all day today and high temperatures will hit the mid to maybe upper 40s later this afternoon. The winds will be the main weather factor for us today NW 10-20 gusting to 30mph which keeps our area feeling like the low to mid 30s at best, and that wind will usher in more clouds with an occasional shower late morning and this afternoon. We’re looking at a mix of rain and snow in some of these showers racing off of Lake Michigan to our north and west. So, more moisture is expected closer to the lake if you are driving toward Grand Rapids, Traverse City, or Chicago.

SUNSET: 8:19 P.M.

Our warming will really begin on Wednesday after a chilly start at or below freezing. We should get a good deal of sunshine through the morning on this Hump Day with clouds pouring in throughout the entire afternoon. Highs should hit the low to mid 50s here tomorrow with lighter winds SSE 5-15mph and it will be a dry day even with those clouds increasing and thickening. Rain chances increase late tomorrow night and overnight into Thursday.

Early morning rain showers Thursday should move out by 9am, and then we get into some afternoon sunshine and warming temps into the middle 60s with some neighborhoods hitting 70F. Friday is a brief step back in temperatures due to thicker clouds moving in and rain and thundershowers taking over by mid afternoon. We will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with afternoon rain and isolated thunder on Friday with some showers lingering into early Saturday.

Most of this coming weekend looks pretty dry even though we have rain chances both days. We also have 70s both days with morning showers Saturday scooting out of here by 8-9am and then partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low to middle 70s. Sunday will also be in the mid 70s with morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds and rain chances by dinner time late on Sunday. Make sure you, your family and friends all have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to prepare for our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

