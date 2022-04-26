Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain and snow showers

Good Tuesday morning! The Monday showers moved out and some residual clouds are still moving across our skies without the threat of wet weather early on this Tuesday morning. Most of Metro Detroit is covered in temperatures near 40 degrees with a few spots dipping down into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies south to partly cloudy skies over most of our area. There is a slight breeze, and the wind chills as you head out and about from sunrise through about 8-9 a.m. will be in the lower 30s which means the thicker coat if you’re out walking the dog or waiting for that bus.

Sunrise is at 6:36 a.m.

We will see some sunshine mixed with clouds through part of the morning with winds WSW 5-13mph steering lake effect clouds mainly into Central Michigan and our North Zone. The breeze will switch and become WNW 5-13mph in the afternoon drawing in more moisture to Metro Detroit in the form of clouds and a few scattered and light rain showers after 2-3 p.m. today. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans but plan on a cooler day with highs in the low 50s at best, and upper 40s for parts of our West and North Zones this afternoon. Spotty rain and snow showers will keep pumping into the Thumb area influenced by Lake Huron and it’s worth noting because we could see a few evening flakes flying closer to Downtown Detroit due to stronger winds creating some lake enhanced snow showers and an isolated snow squall or two.

Sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Remember that April showers bring May flowers and that we rely on a lot of wet days this time of year to kickstart our growing season. Scattered showers later today will likely be all the rain we see for the rest of the week and maybe even for the entire weekend ahead. And speaking of our growing season, we have a couple of chilly nights ahead that might be a threat to any sensitive vegetation. We will see a partial clearing of the skies and temps dipping down to and below freezing first thing Wednesday morning. There will be a healthy amount of sunshine mixing with clouds and a steady wind NW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph at times. It’s the kind of wind that will create lake enhanced clouds, but no rain is expected through our partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs only in the mid and upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday look to be a little warmer with tons of sunshine to end the work and school week. We will wake up to temps below freezing again Thursday under clear skies and afternoon highs will start warming again into the low and middle 50s. Friday afternoon will bring us in the neighborhood of 60F under sunny skies and a pretty sweet payback at the end of this week.

It’s going to be a fabulous start to the weekend as we slowly keep the warming trend going with afternoon temps in the lower 60s in a nice blend of sun and clouds. Our computer models don’t have a great handle on Sunday chances for showers and storms, but it looks like we may stay mostly dry until late Sunday and early Monday depending on the timing of another frontal system.

