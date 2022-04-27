Metro Detroit weather: Cold, breezy, winter-like Wednesday

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

A push of colder air came in late last night, and that encouraged the development of some spotty snow showers here early this morning. Those snow showers laid down a coating on grassy surfaces in our North Zone, but most of us won’t see any such concern.

There are some clouds lingering in the wake of this system, and they will be with us this morning into the early afternoon. The bigger concern this morning is the cold air dropping temps to and below freezing for a couple of hours. The clouds act like insulation, keeping temps from tumbling into a killing freeze, which is the case in parts of Indiana and Ohio early today.

The breeze puts our wind chills in the low and mid-20s, so you’ll need the winter garb this morning if you’re going outside. That breeze does mix the air around, too, which prevents too much frost from forming -- but it’s not too late to cover any sensitive vegetation if you have concerns early today. It will be even colder around here on Thursday morning.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m.

Those stubborn clouds will hurt our chances of heating up today, along with a steady and cool breeze moving NW at 7-17 mph. Today will be a windy and chilly day, which is a bit uncommon for even Michigan at the end of April.

Our high temperatures today will settle in the mid-to-upper 40s, but will feel more like the low-to-mid 30s as that wind cranks most of the day.

The only bit of good news is that this may very well be our last cool day in the 40s of the season.

Skies will go from partly sunny to partly cloudy in the late afternoon, and then we’ll clear out all together into the evening hours. That will make for a brilliant sunset and another very chilly night ahead.

Today’s sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Subfreezing Thursday morning

We will be more in the territory of a killing freeze on Thursday morning in parts of Metro Detroit. We will be flirting with a record low in Detroit, which is 28 degrees on April 28.

So far, no freeze warnings have been issued for us Thursday morning -- but we will likely see subfreezing temps for several hours from 3 a.m. until about 7 a.m. Again, you can cover any plants and bring in those hanging flowers that you feel won’t do well in the morning chill.

The rest of Thursday will be filled with tons of sunshine and highs getting back into the lower-to-middle 50s. The wind will be coming at us from the ENE, moving at 5-12 mph. That will still be tapping into cooler air to our north, keeping us a good 10 degrees below our average highs, which should be in the low 60s.

Mild Friday

Friday will be a dry day, but the cloud cover will determine our high temperatures.

There will be a complex of showers and storms over the High Plains and Western Great Lakes, which will try and pump moisture into Metro Detroit. Some computer model data shows partly sunny skies at best, with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Other sources show a little more sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

As of Wednesday, it looks like it will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday, with afternoon temps in the upper 50s. Morning lows will be just above freezing.

Nice Saturday, some rain Sunday

Saturday looks to be a spectacular start to the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs into the low-to-middle 60s.

Our computer models are starting to come into focus for Sunday’s rain chances, and it looks like we will see mainly afternoon rain with scattered thundershowers. We will start Sunday dry with an increase in clouds keeping our temps from truly taking off. Still, expect low-to-mid 60s Sunday with scattered afternoon showers for a couple of hours, and then hopefully drying out for the end of the weekend barbecue.

Next week preview

Monday morning showers may linger, but it looks like a mostly dry day with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

It looks like we will see more spring showers in Metro Detroit Tuesday afternoon, as highs hang in the mid-60s.

