Metro Detroit weather: Chilly tonight, seasonably warm tomorrow and storms on the way

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

Tonight becomes chillier with thin high and mid-level clouds overhead. It remains dry overnight and tomorrow. Tomorrow will be seasonably warm with sun and clouds.

Those clouds increase in number with showers and thunderstorms arriving from tomorrow night into Sunday. That’s the first wave of wet weather. A second wave arrives Sunday afternoon.

Friday night will be cool to chilly. It will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday night and Sunday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Timing for Sunday’s storms

1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Sunday: Round one of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region from west to east. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible in spots.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday: Partly sunny as it warms up.

1 p.m. to 8 a.m., Sunday: Round two of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be fewer in number and more isolated. That said, the threat of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds returns.

Sunday will be warmer despite the chance of stormy weather. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Next week

Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will likely have more showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be seasonably mild and partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Cinco de Mayo, Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

