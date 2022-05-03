Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Tuesday rain and thunder

Most of our early Tuesday morning is on the dry side but we are anticipating quite a wet and stormy day today here around Metro Detroit. Mild morning temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with clouds both increasing and thickening before sunrise. We will be mostly dry if you plan on hitting the road before 8am which means most of our morning commute will be dry, but just barely. So, keep the umbrella handy and check on those basements this afternoon and again tonight if you are prone to collecting water because today’s rain has the potential of some good downpours and gushing thundershowers later on.

SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

That morning rain should get going by 8-9am with scattered rain showers, but heavier showers will fill in through the late morning and afternoon. On top of that, we will mix in a little rain and thunder this afternoon with all of the severe storm potential down south into Central Indiana and Ohio. Our biggest problem today will be the possibility of getting one to two inches of new rain which is a little too much, too fast which means some pooling and ponding on the roads, especially through the afternoon leading into the evening commute. The rain and thundershowers will begin to become more widely scattered again by late, late afternoon and into the evening with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 50s and winds E 5-12 gusting to 20mph now and again. Be careful and keep that rain in the back of your mind slowing everything down and making for some tricky traveling around Metro Detroit.

SUNSET: 8:35 PM

We will see a dry start to our Thursday with cooler morning lows in the lower 40s, and afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances will increase late in the day Thursday but there’s still no great alignment in our computer models for the start time with the possibility that the rain holds off until the evening. If we stay dry all day with some peeks of sun, we may see some mid 60s. It should be a rainy Thursday night and then more widespread rain showers are coming Friday keeping skies cloudy and our temps will not likely get out of the 50s. Between today and Friday, we could see a surplus of rain here in Metro Detroit this week.

We will see dry conditions moving in on Saturday with morning showers possible and then partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday is Mother’s Day and we are in for a good one with mostly sunshine and highs well into the mid or upper 60s. Let’s get ready for some 70s starting Monday of next week here in Metro Detroit. Just make sure you, your family, and friends all have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

