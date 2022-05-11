Metro Detroit weather: Warm weather continues this week, with highs in 80s

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 11, 2022.
Rain/storms west of us Wednesday
- Cluster of storms in northern Lower Michigan continues at this hour but is weakening.
- This cluster of storms is responsible for our cloud cover this afternoon.
- All of that is weakening this afternoon and should dissipate over the next couple of hours.
Warming continues
- 80s for highs through Saturday, but by Tuesday of next week we’ll see some 60s return for daytime highs.
- Saturday the normal high will be at 70 degrees. This number will continue to rise through mid-July.
Rain/storm chances this weekend
- Rain chances going up a bit Saturday, and down a bit Sunday.
- Saturday we’ll see afternoon and evening showers, maybe a few storms. Coverage looks a little more scattered than Tuesday, but still not a wash-out.
- Sunday a few showers will be around at times, but more dry time is expected.
- Rain chances even hang around through the day Monday as well.
You can possibly spot a Lunar Eclipse Sunday night
Sunday Night (May 15) into Monday morning is when a Lunar Eclipse will be happening.
Times to note below:
§ Partial Eclipse begins at 10:27pm
§ Total Eclipse begins at 11:29pm
§ Maximum Eclipse at 12:11am
§ Total Eclipse ends at 12:53am
§ Partial Eclipse ends at 1:55am
A lunar eclipse is an event in which the earth’s shadow is cast upon the surface of the moon. With light bending around the earth/through the earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears red, giving it the nickname of a “Blood Moon.”