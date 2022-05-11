82º

Metro Detroit weather: Warm weather continues this week, with highs in 80s

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 11, 2022.

Rain/storms west of us Wednesday

  • Cluster of storms in northern Lower Michigan continues at this hour but is weakening.
  • This cluster of storms is responsible for our cloud cover this afternoon.
  • All of that is weakening this afternoon and should dissipate over the next couple of hours.

Warming continues

  • 80s for highs through Saturday, but by Tuesday of next week we’ll see some 60s return for daytime highs.
  • Saturday the normal high will be at 70 degrees. This number will continue to rise through mid-July.

Rain/storm chances this weekend

  • Rain chances going up a bit Saturday, and down a bit Sunday.
  • Saturday we’ll see afternoon and evening showers, maybe a few storms. Coverage looks a little more scattered than Tuesday, but still not a wash-out.
  • Sunday a few showers will be around at times, but more dry time is expected.
  • Rain chances even hang around through the day Monday as well.

You can possibly spot a Lunar Eclipse Sunday night

Sunday Night (May 15) into Monday morning is when a Lunar Eclipse will be happening.

Times to note below:

§ Partial Eclipse begins at 10:27pm

§ Total Eclipse begins at 11:29pm

§ Maximum Eclipse at 12:11am

§ Total Eclipse ends at 12:53am

§ Partial Eclipse ends at 1:55am

A lunar eclipse is an event in which the earth’s shadow is cast upon the surface of the moon. With light bending around the earth/through the earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears red, giving it the nickname of a “Blood Moon.”

