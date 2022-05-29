Mild overnight lows before temperatures warm up on Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Clouds arrive tonight with a few raindrops. It will be dry by first light tomorrow. Clouds leave and temperatures rise higher than the day before. Memorial Day will be hotter. The next chance of rain is not until the middle of next week.

Saturday night becomes mostly cloudy with sprinkles before and just after midnight that will be gone by dawn. It will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. There’s only a slight chance of a widely scattered shower with a warm front on the way.

Sunday becomes mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures should reach the low-to-mid 80s.

Welcome to Memorial Day on Monday.

Mother Nature will cooperate for commemorations and parades in the morning and during the middle of the day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more. With pools and beaches opening back up, this is excellent weather.

Ad

Tuesday will feel like the middle of summer again. It will be sunny and hotter with average daytime temperatures back above 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be very warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday will have showers and thunderstorms and I will not be as warm. It will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android