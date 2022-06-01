Metro Detroit weather: Cooling down while tracking shower chances

DETROIT – The cold front that was the biggest threat for starting stronger storms is finally moving through Metro Detroit early this Wednesday morning. So, the severe threat hardly exists without daytime heating but some scattered rain and isolated thundershowers are present on Storm Tracker 4 Radar as you get ready to hit the road or pound the pavement. Keep the umbrella handy and know that our shower chances will be on the weak side this morning and slightly better later this afternoon. The cold front is losing strength and a lot of the moisture along with it. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s and will cool down just a little bit as this cold front passes through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and our high temps will not compete with the summer heat of the last several days. While most of the area is seeing these showers fade to nearly nothing, that umbrella may be needed a time or two later today so it’s a good idea to hang onto it just in case.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

There will be some breaks in our mostly cloudy skies at times this morning and there will be another cold front coming off of Lake Huron this afternoon bringing another chance for a few rain and thundershowers to our area late morning into the early afternoon. After a shower or two slides through north to south, we will again see a partial clearing of the skies over Metro Detroit with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as winds shift SW to NW 7-15mph. We have been talking about a relatively dry forecast for our area most of the week and through the weekend and that still looks to be the case here which is to say that these shower chances today very well may add to up to next to nothing as we start the month of June.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

After scattered rain and thundershowers overnight, we will see more cloud cover than sunshine on Thursday as cooler air continues to pour in here from the north which will help in the creation and transportation of clouds through Metro Detroit tomorrow. There is a stalled out frontal boundary hanging around the Great Lakes Region and all of that adds up to a few spotty showers possible Thursday mainly in the late morning or early afternoon, but it doesn’t look like much so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. High temperatures will only hit the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday under partly sunny skies and some weak rain chances and a more gentle wind NE/NW 5-10mph.

Friday is the start of some activity on Belle Isle with Detroit Grand Prix races on Saturday and Sunday and the forecast looks favorable racing fans. As much as we could use some rain, it looks pretty quiet around Metro Detroit all weekend with sun and clouds coming and going. Highs will hold steady in the lower 70s Saturday with sunshine through the morning and increasing clouds by late afternoon. Sunday will be another day in the low to mid 70s with morning shower chances in our North Zone and limited sunshine through Metro Detroit most of the day but most of us won’t see the threat of rain until late, late Sunday.

Yes, we do have better rain chances next week starting with Monday afternoon showers and storms, followed by scattered rain and thundershowers on Tuesday.

