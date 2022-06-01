Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Wayne County until 1:15 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Wayne County until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe storms were located at 12:20 p.m. along a line extending from near Canton Township to near Romulus to Carleton, according to the National Weather Service. It was moving east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, the NWS says. Lightning and hail are also possible threats, they said.

Click here to read the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

Here’s when the storm is expected to arrive in locations around Southeast Michigan:

12:30 p.m.: Taylor, Flat Rock, and Greenfield Village

12:35 p.m.: Livonia and Wyandotte

12:40 p.m.: Trenton

12:45 p.m.: Downtown Detroit and Dearborn

12:50 p.m.: Belle Isle

1 p.m.: Grosse Pointe

Melvindale, Gibraltar, New Boston, Rockwood, Harper Woods, Westland, Grosse Pointe Shores, Ecorse, Grosse Pointe Woods, and Woodhaven could also be affected.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their buildings.