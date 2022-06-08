Metro Detroit weather: Tracking more rain Wednesday during cooler stretch

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! We are in pretty good shape as you head out and about with cooler temperatures around Metro Detroit in the 40s to low and mid 50s under mostly clear skies. So we really have no excuses to get out for that morning walk or bike ride but you might need a little sweatshirt or jacket if you’re out during these cooler early morning hours. We will see a decent amount of sunshine through the morning so grab the sunglasses and the umbrella because we just may need it later on this Hump Day, but you are good to go with dry conditions out there now through the first half of the day before the threat for rain returns later.

SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

Most of Metro Detroit will enjoy an abundance of sunshine during the morning hours with increasing clouds as we head through the midday and afternoon here in Metro Detroit. High temperatures will make it into the low to maybe middle 70s in most of the area while parts of our North Zone may not get out of the upper 60s with winds on the lighter side variable to SE 5-10mph. Rain showers will be present as the kids get off of the school buses later this afternoon or, after 2-3pm today. These showers will be scattered and on the lighter side as a little bit of dry air over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will try to fend off the first batch of showers.

SUNSET: 9:08 PM

We will see better rain chances around or just after the sunsets today making for a wet night tonight and overnight into early Thursday. These look to be just garden variety rain showers without any fear of thunder, lightning, or anything strong to severe. The rain will create slow driving conditions for the Thursday morning drive and most of the rain will be squeezed from the clouds before 8am and then it’s a nice blend of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s. The only real threat for showers later tomorrow will be with a lingering front draped over Lake Huron and parts of our North Zone up in The Thumb.

Friday looks to be a decent day as we stay in the cooler pattern which brings us morning lows in the low to mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a chance for a few spotty showers in the heat of the afternoon or after 2-3pm while most of us will likely not see much in the way of wet weather. Saturday looks very similar to Friday with those mid 50s to mid 70s and sunshine early becoming partly sunny through the afternoon and a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. Don’t cancel any of your plans.

Sunday may be a slightly better bet for getting a little bit of rain around Metro Detroit as our computer model data is hinting at showers in the later morning and early afternoon Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Those waiting for a warm up will have to wait until next week as our highs head back toward 80F or warmer starting Monday and Tuesday of next week and that will feel great after this stretch of cooler weather. Just make sure you and your family and friends have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android