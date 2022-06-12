Scattered showers tonight and part of tomorrow

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with some rain. Tomorrow will be damp mainly in the morning with a few raindrops possible in the afternoon. Monday will be brighter. After a stormy warm front, hotter air arrives the middle of next week.

Saturday night will have scattered showers and storms before midnight. A few rain showers are possible overnight. It will be mild with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be warmer. Highs will be near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again, mainly in the morning.

Soaring heat index next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Widely scattered evening showers are possible.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty vehicles and drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas to stay cool and healthy.

Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees or more. Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

