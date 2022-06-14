Severe weather focus turns to overnight hours in Metro Detroit: Updated forecast

A broken line of very severe storms, one of which prompted tornado warnings in Chicago, is marching southeast and will mostly miss our area.

Some storms (which have not had warnings issued as of yet), will track through Lenawee County, but it’ll be nothing worse than some light rain for the rest of us.

However, a second batch of storms is just starting to pop between Grand Rapids and Ludington and are developing rapidly and moving southeast. These storms are the ones we need to watch, as they’ll be here in a few hours.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the most likely severe threats and, although the tornado threat is lower, it’s not zero…best chance to see any severe weather is the farther southwestward you are in our area. Make sure your weather radio has a battery back up in it and is turned on before you go to bed, and make sure that your cell phone and other devices are charged just in case you lose power.

Whatever storms we get should be out of the area by 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, and the rest of the night should be relatively quiet, with lows in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius) and a light east wind developing.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.…our earliest sunrise of the entire year!

Rest of the week

There’s a slight chance for a shower Tuesday morning, but I think most of us will have a dry day with partly cloudy skies developing and highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

A warm front (perhaps I should call it a hot front) will cross the area and usher in a very hot, potentially record-setting air mass, starting Tuesday night, where temperatures will only drop into the low-to-mid-70s (21 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, and very hot and humid. Near-record high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-90s (36 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like 100 to 105 degrees in many areas (38 to 41 degrees Celsius). My friends at the National Weather Service have just issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday generally for areas south of M-59.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, and very warm and muggy, with lows only in the mid-70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a couple of pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius).

A shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Lows in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Mostly sunny on Saturday, and perhaps a bit breezy, with highs in the upper-70s (26 degrees Celsius)…what a spectacular weekend day.

Mostly sunny to start on Sunday, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance swings by. Some models try to spit out a stray shower with that disturbance, but I think the atmosphere will be too dry for that…stay tuned. Highs Sunday warm back into the low-80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Track live radar in the video player below:

