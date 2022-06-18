Weather: What to expect for Father’s Day in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This evening will be clear and cooler.

Tonight becomes chillier as the stars come out tonight. The holiday tomorrow will have sunshine in the morning and a few more clouds in the afternoon, and it becomes warmer. A warm front with a few showers are possible early Monday.

Then, it becomes much warmer Monday afternoon and hazy, hot and humid weather returns midweek.

Saturday evening will be cool and clear. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Saturday night will be mainly clear, cool and lovely. We can sleep safely and comfortably with the windows up as temperatures fall to the 40s and 50s.

Sunday

Happy Father’s Day and welcome to Juneteenth. The sun will shine brightly on Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan as we celebrate and reflect. It becomes warmer with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A warm front approaches Sunday night. Clouds will increase and there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Next week

Monday becomes much warmer with emerging sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s, and many will notice the humidity slowly increasing.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Astronomical summer begins Tuesday morning at 5:13 with the summer solstice.

The mercury skyrockets and reaches the low and middle 90s. Heat indices will be near and above 100 degrees. The record high temperature is 96 degrees in 1933.

Wednesday’s record high temperature is 98 degrees from 1988. We will be close to it with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

