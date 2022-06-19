Comfortable night ahead Saturday, here’s what next for the holiday weekend

It will be a cool and crisp morning on Sunday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight will be clear, cool and crisp.

People can celebrate and commemorate the holidays tomorrow with sunshine and warmer conditions. Rain is possible leading into Monday with a warm front. This is the leading edge of hotter and more humid air that arrives afterward.

Saturday night will be mainly clear, cool and lovely. We can sleep safely and comfortably with the windows up as temperatures fall to the 40s and 50s.

Sunday

Happy Father’s Day and welcome to Juneteenth. Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible very early in the morning for astronomy buffs; mainly between 4:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. The sun will shine brightly on Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan as we celebrate and reflect. It becomes warmer with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A warm front approaches Sunday night. Clouds will increase and there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Next week

Monday becomes much warmer with emerging sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s, and many will notice the humidity slowly increasing.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Astronomical summer begins Tuesday morning at 5:13 with the summer solstice.

The mercury skyrockets and reaches the low and middle 90s. Heat indices will be near and above 100 degrees. The record high temperature is 96 degrees in 1933.

Wednesday’s record high temperature is 98 degrees from 1988. We will be close to it with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

