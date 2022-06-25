Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of Southeast Michigan -- what to know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Southeast Michigan today through this evening.

This afternoon becomes hotter as air pollution levels have a chance to rise. Clouds arrive tonight with some showers possible. Rain is possible tomorrow, and it will be very warm.

What to know for the rest of the day

Saturday afternoon will be hot with abundant sunshine. Highs will be near 90 degrees. People can continue doing their part to limit air pollution by taking a break from lawn mowing or using gas-powered equipment, continued carpooling and using public transportation.

Saturday evening will be very warm under fair to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm. It becomes mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

What to expect for Sunday

As a new frontal system arrives, Sunday scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The best chance of rain and lightning will occur during the morning and early afternoon. Showers and storms become more scattered in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. It will be very warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Ad

Taking a look at next week

Monday is a big day for Detroit and Windsor because of the 2022 Ford Fireworks. It will be warm and comfortable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. In the evening, as the sun sets, the mercury falls to the low 70s. When the first fireworks launch, there will be clear skies and temps in the upper 60s. Sweatshirts may be needed by the show’s finale to stay warm.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android