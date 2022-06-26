Weather: What to expect for Ford Fireworks, next week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening will be warm, then it cools off tonight as skies clear.

After a crisp start tomorrow morning, it will be bright and warm tomorrow afternoon. Ford Fireworks weather will be fantastic. Hotter weather arrives with a chance of showers later this week.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Skies will clear out nicely Sunday night. It will become cooler with overnight lows falling to the 50s.

Planet spotting Monday morning.

Early Monday morning between 4:45 and 5:15 a.m., five planets will be visible in the eastern sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will appear almost in a straight line.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Monday’s weather will be absolutely wonderful as people set up for the Ford fireworks along the Detroit river.

Ford Fireworks forecast.

Temperatures will rise to the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

It will remain dry and pleasant in Detroit and Windsor in the evening. Temperatures will fall to the 60s as the sun sets and when the first fireworks are launched.

Ad

Folks may want to pack a sweatshirt or a jacket, because it gets even cooler by the time the big show is over. Temperatures will fall to the low 60s and 50s for the ride home.

Previewing the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs will be in the seasonable 80s.

Wednesday will have spotty showers and probably sunny skies. It will be warm with daytime temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

Thursday will be hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Rain will arrive in late Thursday and into early Friday. Friday will have scattered showers and it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Temps should be in the low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.