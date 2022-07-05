Metro Detroit weather: Severe threat with badly needed rain

DETROIT – Storm Tracker 4 Radar is busy this morning showing rain and thunderstorms moving in from west to east with scattered downpours around Metro Detroit to begin this Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Marginal Risk for all of us mainly until 8 a.m. with storms capable of producing hail and damaging winds of 50-60mph. Tune in to Local 4 News Today where I’ll be keeping a close eye on these showers and storms especially those capable of downpours, lightning, hail, and gusty winds in your neighborhood.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m.

A few showers will linger on this morning before we get a break in the action and let the heat and humidity take over. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny after 10-11 a.m. into the early afternoon with highs near 90 degrees feeling more like 95 degrees when you add the increasing humidity and warming winds WSW 7-15 gusting to 20mph. This kind of air is a bit unstable, and we cannot rule out a few isolated thunderstorms during the peak heating of today so, keep an eye to the skies. Thankfully, there is no guarantee that anything will fire here with more intense storms well south and west of us. Any storms that form will blow through very quickly and could produce hail, damaging winds, and downpours.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

We should stay hydrated all day Tuesday in the heat, but conditions will become more stable through the evening and overnight with a few isolated showers possible. A cold front will be moving through SE Lower Michigan which will slowly help clear out some of the humidity Wednesday with morning temps near 70 degrees again, but afternoon highs will only reach about 80F with light winds NNE 5-10mph under partly sunny skies. Another round of showers is most likely during the evening carrying over into early Thursday with some decent and badly needed rain with severe threats staying to our south.

Thursday starts out wet with morning showers lingering for a bit slowing down that morning drive. Skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon with highs only hitting 80 degrees which is about five degrees below our average early July high temps. A few scattered rain and thundershowers are expected to move into Metro Detroit after 2-3 p.m. scattered through the late afternoon and evening.

We will start Friday morning with shower chances, and then we will start to see the mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to maybe middle 80s.

Right now, the weekend forecast looks excellent with mostly sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in a dry and stable environment.

