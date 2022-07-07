Metro Detroit weather: Mild morning in the 50s

DETROIT – We are finally feeling the effects of a consistently cooler breeze from the northeast and morning lows have cooled down to the middle 50s to low 60s if you’re heading out before sunrise. There’s a nice and comfortable feel to the morning air with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and no sign of the rain like we have had the last couple of mornings. Enjoy a dry morning walk and commute into work as we get going on this Thursday the seventh day of the seventh month.

Sunrise 6:04 a.m.

There is a distinct pattern across the country with Pacific moisture riding through the High Plains and Western Great Lakes diving down into the Midwest with showers and storms. We remain on the northern fringe of this pattern today which means those showers and storms will be well south and west of us all day leaving Metro Detroit with a nice blend of sun and clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s with a touch of humidity making it feel a degree or two warmer. It could be a degree or two cooler on the east side thanks to a nice breeze from the big lakes NE 5-12mph switching to the NW later in the day.

Sunset is 9:12 p.m.

There is a weak cool front moving through Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a chance for a few showers before sunrise tomorrow. That same weather pattern over the country will shift slightly to the north bringing more clouds our way and a chance for a few showers on Friday. Keep your outdoor plans in place because the confidence is low other than a few random showers here and there. Unfortunately, most of us won’t see much rain at all as skies stay partly sunny as highs hit the lower 80s. Any increase in sunshine will cause a similar increase in temperatures on a slightly muggy day through the midafternoon.

Dry and pleasant air behind the Friday morning cold front will anchor down in Metro Detroit all weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s so you can keep the windows open and air out the joint. Afternoon highs will settle around 80 degrees on Saturday with an abundance of sunshine and much lower humidity. Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday except that we will see highs in the low to maybe middle 80s to end the weekend.

Monday looks dry too with more warmth and moisture slowly moving back into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. That means a few more clouds with highs in the middle 80s or warmer as humidity climbs. Wet weather is on the way but will likely hold off until Monday night at the earliest.

Right now, plan on Tuesday morning showers, and the computer models are showing signs of a little morning rain Wednesday too. We can only hope so, stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

