Metro Detroit weather: Tracking morning showers as a July sizzler approaches

DETROIT – Lingering showers are holding on in spots here in Metro Detroit to begin this Monday morning. A warm front has been slowly moving north over the last 24 hours and that front is the spark for a few morning rain showers but not everyone will be wet as you head out. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s if you are heading out for a walk, run, or bike ride to get your day and week started and keep the umbrella handy only for a few hours here this morning. It is recommended to wear light, loose fitting clothes today especially if you work outside as we are in an Air Quality Alert or Ozone Action Day on this Monday.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m.

Shower chances fade big time as we move through the afternoon hours here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Skies will go from cloudy and mostly cloudy to partly cloudy this afternoon and that will allow our high temperatures to land near our climatological average in the mid 80s. It will feel closer to 90 degrees because the humidity and air temps will be on the increase the next few days and you will be feeling it out there today too. Returning sunshine, light winds, and dry conditions through most of our day today which is the reason for our Air Quality Alert. Elevated levels of ozone are the main concern which is a chemical reaction to the sun, heat, and pollution making it very challenging for some to breathe. Get set to sweat over the next few days because the air you can wear is upon us.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Tuesday will hit the next level in the heat and humidity categories with high temps taking aim at 90 degrees or warmer both today and tomorrow. Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 90 degrees and a heat index in the middle 90s making this a dangerous heat, especially for those who have to work out in these sizzling elements. We can never rule out an afternoon pop up storm or two in the peak heat of the afternoon, but we are not expecting much in the way of wet weather just yet. The Western half of Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with the energy for these storms waning before entering Metro Detroit.

Wednesday will be another piping hot day with tons of humidity and highs in the low 90s feeling a good five degrees or so warmer bringing heat indices into the middle and upper 90s. Make sure you’re staying cool, hydrated, and listening to your body out there. Don’t forget to check on any neighbors, friends, or family you might be concerned about when it comes to dealing with this heat. There is a cold front on the way late Wednesday and that will bring a decent storm chance our way in the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SE Lower Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon as some strong storms will likely fire with the heat and humidity matching up with a cold front. Stay tuned!

Thursday and Friday look fabulous for us here around Metro Detroit with highs dipping a bit post cold front on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will be much more manageable to end the work week too but temperatures are going to try and stay at or above average all week and through this coming weekend. Friday highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with just a touch of humidity and tons of sunshine.

The weekend looks pretty decent with highs of 85 to 90 degrees and a better chance for a few showers on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted as neither weekend days looks like a washout.

Stay informed with the Local4Casters App.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android