Tracking showers tonight and hotter weather tomorrow

Monday morning could be a little slippery for the commute with rain likely.

Tonight will be wet and mild. Tomorrow becomes sunnier and warmer after some lingering morning showers. Tuesday becomes hotter with more sunshine.

Sunday night will be mild with rain showers. A few thunderstorms are possible. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m.

Sunshine returns Monday and it’ll be much warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties Monday.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Remember your sunblock and stay hydrated. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the 90s.

Wednesday will be hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Thursday will have some lingering showers and it will not be as hot. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 80s.

Friday becomes sunnier and hotter again. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees again.

