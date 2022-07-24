Storms moving in: Tracking severe weather alerts in Southeast Michigan

We’re tracking severe weather moving across Michigan, with the possibility of severe storms firing in Metro Detroit during the overnight hours.

Storms could bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The biggest window is between midnight and 3 a.m.

We’re tracking severe weather alerts in Southeast Michigan below:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County was cancelled.

