Severe storms possible overnight in Metro Detroit, including isolated tornado threat

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight and early tomorrow morning become stormy. Torrential downpours, damaging wind and hail and an isolated tornado are threats as families are trying to sleep.

Storms become more scattered as the sun rises and afterward tomorrow afternoon. It will be warm overnight and very warm tomorrow. Calmer weather arrives with brighter skies and lower humidity early Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday night will be stormy and warm, especially overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely between midnight and 3 a.m. Scattered showers and storms are possible between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

There is a Slight Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. The threat of an isolated tornado is less probable but can not be completed ruled out.

Sunday will have showers and storms in the early morning as families get ready for services and again in the afternoon. It will be very warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

What to know for the rest of the week

After more storms on Sunday night and early Monday morning, Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny. It will be seasonably warm, with highs near 85 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny, warm and comfortable. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s, possibly near 85 degrees.

Wednesday will be very warm, with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers. It will be warm with daytime temps between 80 and 85 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs will be in the low 80s.

