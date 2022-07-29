‘Spectacular’: A look at the weather this weekend in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The work week ended on a great note, and that will lead to an even better weekend!

Skies are clear overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The weekend looks spectacular. Lots of sunshine is on tap with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s for highs both days. Sunday will be just a touch warmer than Saturday. Sunday night we watch skies to the west as showers approach, and look to impact us early next week.

Monday we re-introduce the chance for showers and storms. Models differ some on the timing of this rain, but the consensus is that we’ll have something around to start the work-week. A few showers may even linger into the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

Following that, the heat really starts to build in. We’re in the lower 90s on Wednesday, but pushing into the middle 90s for Thursday. Thursday is also when we see another chance for showers and storms return. Beyond that, there is a bit of a question mark.

Ad

Long range models differ a good deal on what takes place late next week. Between the timing and the location, confidence is somewhat low beyond Thursday. A few showers may hang on Friday, but the consensus so far is that Thursday is the more impactful weather day.