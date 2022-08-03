Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Genesee and Sanliac counties on Aug. 3, 2022.

DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

A heat advisory is also in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Heat index values of up to 101 are expected.

When showers and thunderstorms arrive, temperatures are likely to drop, officials said.