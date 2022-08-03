Timeline: When severe storms could bring damaging winds, flooding, hail, tornadoes to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits.

Some relief is in store the next few days, but not much, as it’s still going to be somewhat muggy. It just won’t be as hot, with highs back in the 80s to near 90 by Saturday.

Strong storms rest of Wednesday

Tracking storms to our north and west this afternoon. This activity moves through later this afternoon and this evening.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. is the window for these storms to move through, west to east.

Severe weather is very possible, as just about all of Southeast Michigan is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5).

Main concern will be strong damaging winds, but isolated flooding due to heavy downpours is also something to keep an eye out for.

Hail and tornadoes are lower on the threat scale, but still there. These storms are also likely to produce a lot of lightning.

The storm threat comes to an end before midnight, but a few showers will likely linger at times during the overnight.

Rain/storm chances Thursday

A few showers will be around at times on Thursday, but by no means are we talking about a wash-out.

During the afternoon Thursday, enough instability will build back up to try and produce a few more spotty storms. Not widespread like what we get this evening, nor will they be as strong, but there will likely be a couple across the area.

Weekend forecast

Friday and Saturday still look mainly dry, with perhaps the slight chance for a few isolated pop-up shower (most staying dry though).

Sunday’s timing may be tweaked a bit as long range models differ on when that next system arrives. Right now keeping chances in there later Sunday into Monday.

